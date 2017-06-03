Champions Trophy 2017: Five memorable encounters between India and Pakistan in ICC tournaments

India hold an edge over their rivals in ICC tournaments.

Defending champions India take on neighbours Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday in their Group B encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy.

India-Pakistan matches are more like a war as neither teams can afford to lose. Both teams have had their share of memories in ICC tournaments. From India’s semi-final win against Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup to MS Dhoni’s maiden ICC T20 World Cup win over them in 2007, India hold an edge over their rivals.

India are definitely favourites to win the tie on Sunday and their performances in the previous ICC events against the rivals go in their favour.

As the rivals lock horns at Edgbaston on June 4, we look back at the 5 most memorable matches between the two sides in ICC events.

1996 Cricket World Cup

Both teams were playing the quarter final of the World Cup. Batting first, India scored 287 runs courtesy Navjot Singh Sidhu’s brilliant 93.

Pakistan were bundled out for 248 runs that night chasing the total. This match was remembered for the spat between Indian pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad and Pakistan’s Amir Sohail. Sohail after hitting Prasad for a couple of boundaries mocked the bowler in a disrespectful manner. The next ball saw Prasad breaking Sohail’s off stump giving the batsman a fitting reply.

2003 ICC Cricket World Cup

India’s winning streak against Pakistan in ICC events remain formidable and India third consecutive win against Pakistan in World Cup came in 2003.

India emerged triumphant by 6 wickets in the group stage match between the two nations. Pakistan posted a decent total of 273 batting first.

Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant 98 and Yuvraj Singh hit an unbeaten 50 to guide India to a memorable win.

What caught the eye of people was the spat between Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag. Akhtar was continuously sledging Sachin.

After some time the master blaster struck a brilliant six of Akhtar’s delivery over the third man after which Sehwag taunted Akhtar after Tendulkar’s six.

1992 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan eventually won the World Cup that year but the champions tasted defeats at the hands of arch-rivals India.

India led by Mohammed Azharuddin finished 7th among 9 participating nations. They had won only 2 matches but one of them was against arch-rivals and eventual champions Pakistan. Batting first India scored 216 runs with Sachin Tendulkar scoring an unbeaten 54. Pakistan were bowled out for 174 runs.

2004 ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan’s first and the lone victory over India in an ICC tournament came in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy. India, Pakistan and Kenya were pitted in the same group.

Both the Asian sides won their respective matches against Kenya and faced each other in a do or die clash. Batting first India managed a meagre 200.

They were reduced 73/5 at one stage but Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar’s partnership prevented more embarrassment. Pakistan chased down the total losing 7 wickets and qualified for the semifinal.

2011 ICC Cricket World Cup

This tournament was apparently the farewell ICC event for Sachin Tendulkar who had never won the World Cup with India during his playing days.

Both India and Pakistan met each other at the semis. At his peak, Tendulkar yet again proved his mettle after scoring 85 leading his team to a total of 260 runs in 50 overs.

Chasing 261, Pakistan yet again fell short as they were bowled out for 231 runs courtesy an excellent bowling display by India.

India went on to win the trophy after 28 years. They beat Sri Lanka in the finals at the Wankhede Stadium.