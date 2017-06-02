Champions Trophy 2017: Chris Woakes suffers side strain, doubtful for remaining tournament

Chris Woakes suffered a side strain after bowling two overs with the new ball at the beginning of the match against Bangladesh

England commenced their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy with a comfortable eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh on June 1, at the Oval. But, their victory came at a cost of fast bowler Chris Woakes’ injury. The right-hand fast bowler has suffered a side strain after bowling two overs with the new ball at the beginning of the tournament opener.

His injury casts a shadow on his participation in the remaining tournament.

After receiving the injury, Woakes walked off the field, covering his face in disappointment. After the end of the match, England team management confirmed his side strain and said his medical assessment will continue. Also read: Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody apply for India cricket coach job

Earlier, Woakes had to miss two One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the home series against South Africa owing to a thigh injury.

Woakes didn’t return to the field for the remaining of the match. The English bowler could be ruled out for four to six weeks that means he is unlikely to return in the Champions Trophy and may also miss first two Test matches against South Africa.

Alongside Woakes, England team management is worried about team’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is suffering pain in his left knee. At the same time, spinner Moeen Ali has also a groin issue. The duo played against Bangladesh, but England team management must manage them carefully. Also read: Champions Trophy 2017: Tamim Iqbal, Ben Stokes involved in spat in tournament opener

Woakes absence will be a severe blow for England not just for his bowling but also for his batting at number eight. In his absence, England may recall Steven Finn, who is currently playing for England Lions in their ODI series against South Africa A. However, Stuart Broad, who is in good form, may also be considered for the tournament.