Champions Trophy 2017: 5 best bowling performances by Indian bowlers in ODIs vs Pakistan

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to meet each other in their opening game of Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday (June 04). The high-octane clash between these two South Asian neighbours is regarded as a war minus shooting. India have an outstanding record against Pakistan in ICC events. India have never lost any match against Pakistan in World Cup, but in the Champions Trophy, Pakistan have managed to beat India twice.

Whenever India and Pakistan meet each other players show their intent to grab opportunities. Many Indian players have risen against Pakistan in crucial games which made them heroes. Alongside, Indian batsmen, bowlers have also done extremely well against Pakistan.

So, here are the five best bowling figures by Indians against Pakistan in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Also read: Champions Trophy 2017: India have edge over Pakistan, says Shahid Afridi

Sourav Ganguly:

The former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is known for his outstanding performance with the bat, but sometimes his slow medium pace inspired India to snatch victory from opposition’s jaw. His best ODI bowling figure against Pakistan are 5 for 16 in a low scoring game. He achieved the record during a Sahara ‘Friendship’ Cup match in Toronto in 1997. India batting first scored 182 runs in 50 overs. Nobody gave India a chance in the match, but when Pakistan came to bat Ganguly went through the their lower middle order. He finished his ten overs quota with three maidens, five wickets, and 16 runs. India won the match by 34 runs.

Arshad Ayub:

The second best bowling figure is held by former Indian spinner Arshad Ayub. Not many cricket fans have heard about this spinner. Ayub played 13 Tests and 32 ODIs for India. His best bowling figure against Pakistan is 5 for 21. He achieved the feat during Asia Cup match in Dhaka in 1988.

Ayub was one of the members of Indian bowling attack which comprised of bowling great Kapil Dev. At Dhaka’s slow turning pitch, Ayub’s off spin worked very well. His bowling kept Pakistani batsmen in check. He bamboozled their top order; as a result, they were bowled out for paltry 142 in 42.2 overs. India in reply won the match by four wickets. Ayub finished his bowling figure with nine overs, 21 runs, and five wickets. Also read: Amid rumours of rift, Anil Kumble gives throwdowns to Virat Kohli during practice session in Birmingham

Venkatesh Prasad:

Prasad took 5 for 27 during the 1999 ICC World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester. He was complemented by seamer Javagal Srinath and spinner Anil Kumble who claimed three and two wickets respectively. Prasad’s fifer helped India to defend 227 runs against Pakistan. His fast bowling with a little bit of swing rattled Pakistani batsmen. This was the third consecutive time India defeated Pakistan in the World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar:

The record of fourth best bowling figure is held by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as the best batsman in modern cricket. He is known for hammering opposition bowlers, but on many occasions, his leg spin inspired India to win a match. So, during an ODI series in 2005 Sachin Tendulkar helped India defend 281 against Pakistan in Kochi. Pakistan were bowled out for 194. India won the match by 87 runs. Sachin finished his bowling figure with 10 overs, 50 runs, and five wickets.

Anil Kumble:

The fifth best bowling figure is registered by India’s bowling great Anil Kumble. He achieved the record in his second ODI match in Sharjah in 1990. This was also maiden five-wicket haul of his career, but it came in a losing cause. The match was a part of Austral-Asia Cup. Kumble’s 5 for 33 restricted Pakistan for 235 in 50 overs but India lost the match by 26 runs. However, during his career, Kumble six more fifers against Pakistan.