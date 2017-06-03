Champions League trophy – big dream for Juve’s Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon has qualified twice for Champions Trophy final and lost on both occasions.

Legendary Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39, said he is still fear ahead of Saturday night’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Buffon is an experienced goalkeeper. He has qualified twice for Champions Trophy final and lost on both occasions. In 2015, they lost to Barcelona in the final. So, this will be Buffon’s last opportunity to get his hands on the trophy.

The 2006 World Cup winning goalkeeper will face the wrath of Cristiano Ronaldo, who will eye for his 100 Champions League goals.

“It’s the kind of fear you need to have when you play this kind of game,” he said in an interview with Mediaset.

“You need to find the courage to beat this fear and I generally manage to do so. That’s why I feel much stronger than people who say they are never scared.

“We will play the game with confidence. We just want to have no regrets at the final whistle.”

Buffon, who is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his time, is the last line of Juventas’ defense that conceded only three goals en route to the final. But, Buffon said, “I have always maintained that, in football, making the final means nothing if you don’t win it.”

“I don’t look at the Champions League as the trophy that evades me – but, yes, it is a big dream for me to win it.

“After the defeat to Barcelona in the final, two years ago, many people thought I would never have another chance, but I always believed that, if we worked hard, I would get another opportunity – and this time we must make it count.”

If he wins the silverware, he will be the most aged footballer after his fellow countryman Paolo Maldini who won Champions League for AC Milan in 2007 at the age of 38.

