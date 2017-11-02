Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur Stun Real Madrid 3-1, Progress to Last 16

For Tottenham, Dele Alli, who returned from the suspension, netted two goals.

New Delhi: Tottenham Hotspur registered a stunning 3-1 win over Real Madrid in a Champions League clash. Thanks to this win, Tottenham qualified for the knockout phase. This will be their only second entry in the knockout phase of the tournament.

For Tottenham, Dele Alli, who returned from the suspension, netted two goals. In the 65th minute, Christian Eriksen extended Tottenham’s lead.

Champions League Wrap-up: PSG, Bayern Munich Enter Last 16 More

Eventually, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the lone goal for Real Madrid in the 80th minute, but that couldn’t stop Tottenham from registering an impressive win.

“We played a very professional game. We could have had more if we’d had a bit more composure in the final third,” Eriksen was quoted as saying by AFP.

After the 3-1 win, Tottenham climbed to the top of the points table with extra three points than Madrid. Tottenham, who have now qualified for the last 16, have two games to spare. Last and only time, Tottenham made it to the knockout phase was during the 2010-11 season. Interestingly, they were eliminated by Madrid in the quarterfinals.

This was Tottenham’s first win over Madrid. And it has left Zidane worried. “I am not worried and I never will be worried this season, whatever happens on the pitch,” Zidane said.