Champions League: Real Madrid and Sevilla In Action on Tuesday

Defending champions Real Madrid return to Champions League football action on Tuesday with what should be their most difficult game of the group stage as they visit Borussia Dortmund, who finished above them at the same stage of the tournament last season.

Madrid travel to Germany with worries about the lack of goals they have scored this season, but come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win away to Alaves over the weekend.

They also cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against APOEL Nicosia in their opening group game to get the defense of their European title off to a positive start.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric were rested on Saturday and will presumably return to the starting 11, but Karim Benzema, Mateo Kovacic, Jesus Vallejo, Theo Hernandez and Marcelo are all injured, meaning that Nacho Fernandez will continue as left back.

Meanwhile there is a slight doubt over Toni Kroos, who missed out on Saturday with a rib injury, but is likely to feature at the Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund currently lead the German Bundesliga and defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 at the weekend to show they will be a true test of just where Zinedine Zidane' s men are at this stage of the campaign.

Tuesday also sees Sevilla in action as they entertain Slovenian side, Maribor in the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Sevilla lost for the first time this season when they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday and coach Eduardo Berizzo will presumably make changes on Tuesday night with players such as Wissam Ben Yedder, Ganso and Guido Pizarro returning to the starting 11.

A draw away to Liverpool in their opening group game means Sevilla got their European campaign off to a positive start and three points against arguably the weakest side in their group are vital if they want to qualify for the last 16.