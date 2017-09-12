Champions League: PSG forwards Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore ruled out of Celtic clash with injuries

Both may have been unlikely to start in Glasgow anyway, with PSG coach Unai Emery expected to name close-season signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe alongside Edinson Cavani.

Glasgow: Paris Saint-Germain forwards Javier Pastore and Angel Di Maria have been ruled out of the French club's Champions League opener at Celtic on Tuesday with injuries.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will also miss out, with manager Brendan Rodgers saying Monday the 21-year-old Frenchman is not yet match-fit after suffering a hamstring injury in July.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger Di Maria picked up a thigh injury while on international duty and PSG said on their website he will be out of action for several weeks.

His Argentinian compatriot Pastore is struggling with the long-standing calf problem that forced him out of Friday's 5-1 thrashing of Metz.

Both may have been unlikely to start in Glasgow anyway, with PSG coach Unai Emery expected to name close-season signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe alongside Edinson Cavani up front.