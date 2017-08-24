Champions League: Liverpool Thrash Hoffenheim to Book Place in Group Stage

Liverpool booked their place in the UEFA Champions League group stage after comfortably beating Hoffenheim 4-2 at Anfield, (6-3 aggregate) on Wednesday night at Anfield.

The Reds hit three early goals to comfortably see off the German side. Liverpool put plenty of pressure early on and the breakthrough eventually arrived in the 10th minute, with Sadio Mane back-heeling for Emre Can just inside the box and the German’s shot deflected past the keeper for 1-0.

It was 2-0 before 20 minutes were up with Mohamed Salah tapping in when Gini Wijnaldum’s shot rebounded off the post.

The third goal remained the best with Mane move down the left side playing in onto Firmino. The Brazilian then crossed the ball into the six yard box and was side-footed by Can to make it 3-0 and his second of the night.

Liverpool were dominant throughout the first half, playing some beautiful one-touch passing game, combining expertly in midfield and attack.

Hoffenheim though created chances of their own, and got one back in the 29th minute with Uth providing a smart finish past Mignolet.

Can missed out on his hat-trick shortly before half-time after more smart play in midfield saw Mane again creating the chance on the left, but this time Can’s effort was off target.

The second half saw more chances for Liverpool with Wijnaldum parrying a one-on-one with the keeper.

The fourth goal then arrived just after the hour mark. Jordan Henderson won the ball well in midfield before putting it on a plate unselfishly for Firmino to secure the goal his excellent play deserved.

Speaking after the match, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wanted to go with the flow after the win and not think about how far Liverpool can go in the Champions League.

View photos klopp happy More

“Capable of? Don’t know. I don’t think that it’s too important to think about where we can go. but when you are in the group stage you want to go through the group stage, you want to go to (the last) 16 and then the next round that’s how it is.

“A lot of things are possible but not because I say them tonight, when we play like this we are really ready for these games.

“I love it always – I was here three years ago, and I love it, the players love it, we have great European nights at Anfield and it is something to look forward to. All good at the moment, nothing to moan about”, he said.

The draw for the Champions League group stages takes place on Thursday.