    Champions League: Liverpool leave out teenage sensation Ben Woodburn from squad

    Reuters

    Teenaged striker Ben Woodburn has been left out of Liverpool's squad for the Champions League group game against Spartak Moscow on Tuesday despite his heroics for Wales.

    The 17-year-old, who scored on his international debut to give Wales a World Cup qualifying win over Austria this month, remained with Liverpool's under-19 squad while the 20-man senior squad prepared to fly to Russia on Monday.

    Long-term absentees Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana also stayed at home but centre backs Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are included after playing in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League win over Leicester City with no problems. Both had been injury doubts for the game.

    Liverpool trained at their Melwood complex on Monday ahead of a lunchtime flight to Russia.

    Jurgen Klopp's side drew their opening Champions League Group E game 2-2 with Sevilla. Spartak also drew, 1-1, with Maribor. View More