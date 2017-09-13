Champions League: Lionel Messi Scores Twice in Barcelona’s Win; Chelsea, Manchester United Off to a Winning Start

Lionel Messi netted two goals as Barcelona defeated Juventus 3-0 to begin their campaign with a win

New Delhi: Barcelona registered a ‘revenge win’ over Juventus in their opening match of Champions League. Last season, it was Juventus who eliminated Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

Messi struck at the brink of half-time to help his side take the lead. Following one-two with Luis Suarez, Messi’s drilled the shot inside the far post. After the break, Ivan Rakitic scored Barca’s second in the 56th minute.

Messi then scored his second of the match, third of Barca, in the 69th minute with his left-foot from 20 yards.

Man United beat FC Basel 3-0

In Group A, Manchester United registered a convincing 3-0 win over FC Basel as they made their return to Champions League.

Substitute Fellaini, who came on for the injured Paul Pogba, opened the scoring for his side ten minutes before the half-time with a header.

It was Romelu Lukaku who doubled United’s lead inside eight minutes after the break. Towards the end, in the 84th minute, Marcus Rashford finished off a Fellaini cross to make it 3-0.

Chelsea rout Qarabag 6-0

In Group C encounter Chelsea crushed Qarabag 6-0. In the first half, Chelsea took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Pedro Rodriguez and new signing Davide Zappacosta scintillating effort.

Ain the second half, Chelsea apparently netted four goals to complete the rout. Cesar Azpilicueta’s header made it 3-0 in the 55th minute before substitute Tiemoue Bakayoko doubled the first half score in the 71st minute.

Michy Batshuayi then scored twice in last 15 minutes to cap off an easy win for Chelsea.

Other Results

Group A, CSKA Moscow beat Benfica 2-1. Group B, PSG beat Celtic 5-0. Group C, Roma vs Atlético Madrid 0-0 draw. Group D, Sporting Lisbon beat Olympiakos 3-2.