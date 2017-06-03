Champions League final: When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about watching the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus.

Chasing history, Real Madrid are looking to become the first team to retain a Champions League title and win a record-extending 12th European Cup in Cardiff on Saturday. However, a stubborn Juventus side stand in their way.

While Madrid have featured in three finals in the past four seasons, winning in 2014 and 2016, Juventus are chasing their third title, having not won European football's top prize since 1996. The Italian side lost to Barcelona on their last visit to the final in 2015.

With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final. But the city will come alive when thousands of fans descend on the city for the final.

The final will also see performances from The Black Eyed Peas, the Grammy Award-winning eclectic hip-hop group. The Champions League final will be the first being played under a closed roof due to security fears that intensified in the wake of the Manchester Arena attack last month that killed 22 people.

Here's all you need to know about watching the Champions League final live:

>When will the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus be played?

The match will be played at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on 4 May (Sunday morning).

>How do I watch the Real Madrid and Juventus match live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD, and Ten 1.

>What time will live coverage of the match start?

The coverage of the match starts at 11.30 PM. The kick-off at the final is at 12.15 AM IST.

>Where can you follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on tensports.com and Sony LIV.

You can also check out the live blog on Firstpost, for live scores, updates and analysis from the match.

With inputs from AP