Champions League final: Patrice Evra's message for Juventus players ahead of clash against Real Madrid

Serie A champions Juventus are set to take on La Liga Champions Real Madrid in the final of the 2017 Champions League this weekend in Cardiff. Juventus will be looking to win the Champions League after losing the 2014/15 season final, while Real Madrid will be looking to become the first club to defend the trophy.

As the Juventus and Real Madrid players get set to play the biggest match of the season, former Juventus defender Patrice Evra had a message and a few instructions for some of his old pals.

The Frenchman, who is currently playing in France with Marseille, singled out Gonzalo Higuain, Paolo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Leonardo Bonucci, Dani Alves, Alex Sando, Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira and even coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The former Manchester United defender is one of the most entertaining footballers out there and is known for posting a lot of motivational messages on his Instagram account. The left-back, who won two Serie A titles with Juventus, usually posts a lot of high energy videos of him singing and encouraging his followers to enjoy life.

The Frenchman was hoping his latest video directed at the Juventus team will fire them up as they look to win a European trophy for the first time since 1999.

Check out Patrice Evra's complete message right here.

A little boost before the big match. I want you all at your best. I really wish for you to win this Champions League. I will love you forever. Captain, are we there or not? Gigone! Dio santo, dio santo, dio! Max, calm down, calm down. Gonzalo will put it away," Evra said. "Paolo, I want the mask! I don't know where you put it. But don't annoy me! Score a goal, score a goal like you do. Mandzukic, don't eat anything for a week before the game. No good, no good, terrible for a warrior." More from IBTimes India: Did Venus Williams just REVEAL the gender of Serena William's baby? "Bonu, I don't know if you've cleaned your face and your teeth. I want you like a soldier like always. Dani, gioca bonita, gioca bonita. Alex, I want you like a train. Back and forward, back and forward, like I do it." "Chiellini, I want a gorilla. Nothing passes. And after, guys, don't make me cry, please. I know, I know, Sami!" he added.

Here is a look at some of the other videos Patrice Evra posted including a message for Gianluigi Buffon.

