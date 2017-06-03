Champions League final: Juventus stand between Real Madrid’s path to glory

Real Madrid have a chance to create history by becoming the first team to win the Champions League title in successive seasons, but they face a tough challenge in Juventus.

Real Madrid have a chance to create history by becoming the first team to win the Champions League title in successive seasons, but they face a tough challenge in Juventus when they clash in the final of the Champions League on Saturday night.

Real and Juve come into the final after winning their respective domestic leagues and both teams are in top form. Moreover, the final will be a classical display of Real’s attack and Juventus’ defence.

AC Milan were the only side to have won the European title for two consecutive seasons, but since then no other side has managed to achieve that feat. Real definitely have a realistic chance of achieving that landmark.

All eyes would be on Real’s Welsh winger Gareth Bale, who if fit to play will get a chance to play infront of his home crowd. However, the star attraction of the match will be Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a panache for scoring in big matches and Real would be heavily banking on the striker to fire.

Real will have the momentum on their side after clinching the La Liga title last week for the first time since 2012. If Ronaldo goes on to score two goals in the finals then he will surpass Lionel Messi as the top-scorer in the Champions League this season.

“Too much humility isn’t good. We have to prove our character and who is the best,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying.

“The final is won by scoring goals. I have the feeling that we are going to play a great game and we are going to win,” he also said.

On the other hand, Juventus can’t be taken lightly after winning the Serie A title and also remaining unbeaten in Europe this season. This is Juve’s second Champions League final in three years after having conceded only three goals.

Juve has a decent attack with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain but it is their defence that will be the key. According to Gerard Pique, Juve’s defence is like a “mountain”, after Barcelona lost to them in the quarterfinal.

This will be skipper Gianluigi Buffon’s last shot at the Champions League glory after suffering heartbreak twice in the final. The 39-year-old Buffon would also like to end Juventus’ 21-year wait for the elusive title.

Nonetheless, this will be a high-voltage football final for European glory, involving two heavyweight teams.

(With Agency inputs)