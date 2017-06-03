Champions League Final: This is our date with history, says Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

With 11 titles in the bag, Real are the most successful team in the history of the competition and Jeve on the other hand have won this trophy only twice.

It is the big final in the UEFA Champions League in Cardiff on Saturday as Real Madrid from Spain take on Juventus from Italy. With 11 titles in the bag, Real are the most successful team in the history of the competition and Jeve on the other hand have won this trophy only twice. You would think that having been there and done that, it should not be a big deal for the Spanish giants, but no if you listen to what their captain says.

Real captain Sergio Ramos was quoted to be saying a day before the match, “Tomorrow we have a date with history, with ourselves and we have to all forget about the things we have won and think about it like our first trophy. In that sense we’re motivated and excited about being the first team to win two Champions Leagues in a row.”

He further added, “After so many years without winning the Champions League you never know when the cycle might end and we’re proud of what we’ve done and are enjoying the moment.”

Ramos also said, “What we’ve done is unbelievable – no-one could have predicted it. The numbers speak for themselves and we’re going to try to bring the cup home again.”