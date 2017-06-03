Champions League final: The 22 players who could decide the Juventus-Real Madrid battle for European glory

Juventus and Real Madrid clash at the Champions League final in Cardiff in an encounter that has widely been touted as 'the best attack' meets 'the best defence'.

Cardiff: Juventus and Real Madrid clash at the Champions League final in Cardiff after winning their respective semi-finals. It is an encounter that has widely been touted as 'the best attack' meets 'the best defence'. While the La Liga champions have scored in each of their 12 matches, the Serie A champions are the the only unbeaten team this season. So, let's take a look at the 22 men who led Juventus and Real Madrid to the final.

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

The evergreen Buffon is still pulling off fantastic saves at the age of 39, making a fantastic stop to deny Barcelona's Andres Iniesta in the quarterfinals and keeping Monaco's attack mainly at bay in the semifinals. The Juventus and Italy captain has won almost every title in the game, including the World Cup in 2006, but the Champions League is one of the few trophies missing from his collection.

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

The Costa Rican Navas is considered the weak link in Madrid's squad by many fans and local media. He made mistakes during the season that gave critics reason to question him, but proved his worth in the decisive stages of both the Spanish league and the Champions League, making difficult saves at key moments to keep Madrid in contention for both titles.

Defenders

Juventus

Andrea Barzagli: An integral part of Juventus' famed 'BBC defense' along with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, Barzagli helped put on a defensive masterclass to shut out Barcelona over the 180 minutes of their Champions League quarterfinal. At 36, Barzagli is the oldest of the three, but the World Cup winner is still regarded as one of the best and most consistent defenders of his generation.

>Leonardo Bonucci: With 93 appearances, more than any other player " including captain Gianluigi Buffon, he has been an ever-present for Juventus over the past two seasons. The 30-year-old Italy international is also regarded as one of the best ball-playing defenders in world football, showing his skills with a stunning goal against Genoa recently, going on a mazy run from inside his own half.

>Giorgio Chiellini: Physically strong and aggressive, Chiellini is one of the old-school defenders. Softly spoken off the pitch, he has earned a reputation on it as a tough, no-nonsense center back, who goes into tackles with no fear. He has broken his nose four times. A cornerstone of the Juventus back line since joining in 2005, his height makes him a threat at set pieces in the opposition's penalty area.

>Dani Alves: Described as past his best when he joined from Barcelona on a free transfer last June, the 34-year-old Alves was often mocked during the season. However, he has gradually proved his critics wrong, culminating in a man-of-the-match performance in the second leg of the semifinal against Monaco, scoring one goal and making the other. He won the Champions League three times with Barcelona.

>Alex Sandro: He may not get the headlines, but Sandro's solid performances and playing style have seen him compared to former Brazil star Roberto Carlos. A very attack-minded full-back, he can play anywhere on the left flank and his performances for Juventus have drawn interest from other top European sides. A powerful runner, he can beat opponents one-on-one and helps create chances.

Real Madrid

>Dani Carvajal: The right back quickly became an undisputed starter after coach Zinedine Zidane took over as coach last year. He had been a reserve to Danilo but won the crowd and the coach's confidence with solid performances. A muscle injury kept him from playing in the final stages of the Spanish league, and in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal. But he is expected to be fully fit for the final in Cardiff.

>Sergio Ramos: The team's outspoken captain, Ramos was one of the heroes for Madrid when it won the Champions League title in 2014 and 2016. He scored in both finals, including an injury-time equalizer that led to an extra-time victory against city rival Atletico Madrid in 2014. He has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, his best career performance.

>Raphael Varane: The French defender earned a regular starting spot alongside Ramos after Pepe endured a series of injuries in the second half of the season. Varane was a starter in the 2014 Champions League final, at age 21. He also suffered injuries recently but has been fit in the final stages of the season.

