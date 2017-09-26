Champions League: Feyenoord warn fans to stay away from Napoli clash following arrest of three supporters

Feyenoord have urged their fans to stay away for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Napoli after three Dutch supporters were arrested overnight.

Some fan groups of the Rotterdam club have defied a Naples stadium ban and travelled to southern Italy.

And three Dutch fans were arrested overnight after clashes with police, local media reported.

"Buying a ticket for the match when you hold Dutch nationality is deemed to be a breach of the law," Feyenoord said in a statement.

"Tickets held by Dutch fans will be confiscated and the ticket holder may be held and fined."

Naples police and European football governing body UEFA had urged Feyenoord to insist their fans do not attempt to enter the San Paolo Stadium for the Group F tie.

"During the consultation with SSC Napoli, the police and UEFA .. Feyenoord again expressed its dissatisfaction with the situation," the team added.

Two years ago Feyenoord fans rioted in Rome after a Europa League game, damaging historic city landmarks. View More