Champions League: Celtic charged by UEFA after fan runs on to pitch and attempts to kick PSG's Kylian Mbappe

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after a supporter ran on to the pitch and attempted to kick Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe during their 5-0 home defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The fan ran towards the French forward as the Scottish side prepared to kick off after the third goal, before being caught by stewards and escorted from the pitch.

PSG have also been charged by UEFA for acts of damage after seats were broken at Celtic Park in the group stage match. Both cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 19 October.

Celtic have been fined 11 times in less than six years over fan behaviour issues, including a 20,000 pounds ($26,500) fine in July over an illicit banner in the crowd against Irish club Linfield in a Champions League qualifying match.