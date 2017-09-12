    Champions League: Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto set to return in clash against Juventus

    Reuters
    However, Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer missed Monday’s session with a stomach bug according to local media reports and is doubtful.

    >Madrid: Barcelona's Sergi Roberto will be fit to face Juventus in their opening Champions League Group D game on Tuesday after missing the Catalan derby against Espanyol with a knee problem.

    The versatile midfielder sat out Barcelona's 5-0 win against their local rivals on Saturday but trained on Sunday.

    "We think Sergi Roberto will be available, he trained well yesterday," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde told a news conference on the eve of the game at the Nou Camp.

    However, striker Paco Alcacer missed Monday's session with a stomach bug according to local media reports and is doubtful.

    Barcelona and Juventus have been placed in Group D of the Champions League draw  alongside Sporting Clube de Portugal and Olympiacos FC. View More