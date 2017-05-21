Champions Chelsea give perfect send-off to John Terry

Chelsea ended the Premier League season with a comfortable 5-1 win over bottom club Sunderland, thus giving a perfect farewell to their captain John Terry on Sunday.

In a match where Chelsea were expected to be dominant, it was Sunderland who grabbed a shock lead in the third minute when Manquillo latched onto a rebound from Larsson’s free kick.

But the Blues but hit back quickly through Willian’s angled drive in the eighth minute.

Terry, the Chelsea captain, substituted on 26 minutes in his final appearance at a packed Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard scored a stunning second for Chelsea in the second half after Diego Costa put him through.

Pedro, who was brought on for Hazard, added Chelsea’s third as he headed in from close range in the 77th minute.

Michy Batshuayi then scored two more goals in the 90th and 92nd minute of the game as the champions ended the season on 93 points, reports goal.com

36-year-old Terry moved on from the club in the summer after a stellar 22-year career.

He was making his 717th appearance for Chelsea, playing Sunderland in the league. (ANI)

