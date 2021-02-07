Chamoli Glacier Break: ITBP Rescues 16 Trapped in Tapovan Tunnel

At least 16 people who were trapped in the Tapovan Tunnel after it was blocked following a glacier break in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli were rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday, 7 February.

Visuals shared by ITBP showed personnel helping people clamber out of the tunnel. ITBP personnel were later seen carrying rescued persons on stretchers to the nearest road for medical treatment.

At least three persons taken out from the tunnel by ITBP had to be provided with oxygen support as they were found unconscious inside, sources told The Quint.

Brave #Himveers of ITBP rescuing trapped persons from the tunnel near Tapovan, #Dhauliganga, #Uttarakhand this evening after 4 hrs of efforts. Total 12 persons were rescued from the tunnel out of which 3 were found unconscious. After first aid, carried on stretchers to road head. pic.twitter.com/iHsrFXjhDd — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 7, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah too took to Twitter to share a clip of ITBP personnel conducting rescue operations at the tunnel and lauded them.

Our brave ITBP personnel performing rescue operations in Uttarakhand. We are committed to help our people in need. @ITBP_official pic.twitter.com/CYpkZIbp05 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 7, 2021

At least 10 people were confirmed dead and hundreds reported to be missing at the time of writing this report, after a glacier break triggered flash floods in Chamoli district on Sunday.

Govt, Authorities Spring Into Action; Ops Underway

The Central and the state governments sprung into action after the tragedy struck.

Along with the ITBP, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) have also been deployed for the search and rescue operations.

Defence officials, according to ANI, have further said that two C-130J Super Hercules with three companies of National Disaster Response Force and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment were sent from Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased, the state government too has promised financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each.

