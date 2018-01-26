It's a challenging wicket but not dangerous: Ajinkya Rahane on Wanderers pitch

Umpires halt the third test match between India and South Africa at Wanderers in Johannesburg due to the concerns related to pitch. The Wanderers pitch caused inconsistent, exaggerated bounce with excessive seam movements due to widened cracks. During tea time, both team managers were called to discuss the condition of the pitch. During the press conference, Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane termed the pitch as challenging but not a dangerous wicket. He said that even South African pacers bowled short balls to Indian tail ender batsmen when India was batting.