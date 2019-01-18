Challenging to do comedy show on Swachh Bharat, says Rashami

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai, who will be seen creating awareness about cleanliness in the new sitcom "Chalo Saaf Karein", says imparting the social message through comedy was challenging for her.

"Comedy is not an easy genre to do. I have made a lot of people cry through my previous shows, but this time I tried my hand at a different genre. Through this show, I realised that comedy is not an easy job to do," Rashami told IANS during the promotion of the show here on Friday.

"It's easy to make people cry, but it takes a lot of effort to make someone laugh, especially when you have to impart a social message on Swachh Bharat," she added.

"Chalo Saaf Karein" is backed by Doordarshan and the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. It revolves around cleanliness and sanitation with a comical twist.

The actress of "Uttaran" fame also urged people to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

She said: "I hail Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Under the movement, so many toilets have been built in rural areas. So, I request people to support the cleanliness initiative and make India free of open defecation."

Rashami, who launched her own official social media application a few months ago, said social media has a strong power and she will use it to create awareness among people towards social causes.

"In today's time, social media is very powerful. We should use it for the betterment of our country. It has a worldwide reach. Not only cleanliness, there are so many issues which people should take seriously and work for it. I believe social media is one of the best platforms to create awareness among people," she added.

