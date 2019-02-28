Will challenge Delhi HC order on AJL in Supreme Court: Motilal Vora

Congress leader Motilal Vora on Thursday said that the Delhi High Court directing Associated Journal Ltd (AJL) to vacate the National Herald office in New Delhi will be challenged in the Supreme Court. "We will examine the High Court's order and we will definitely go to the Supreme Court," Vora told ANI. AJL is owned by Young India (YI) in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are majority shareholders.