All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lambasted at Prime Minister Modi, saying that in last four years his government has done nothing for minorities and Muslims. 'CRPF, CISF, ITBP, PSBs these are all under Central Government, I challenge Centre to issue the data', in last four years how many recruitment of minorities have taken place."