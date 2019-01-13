Challenge ahead of Lok Sabha polls is between 'successful' and 'unsuccessful' people: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that the challenge ahead of the Lok Sabha polls politics is between "those who are successful" and "those who are not". His statements came a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. "The BJP said that the challnage is between stability and instability but they are wrong. The actual competition is between those who are successful and those who were not. The instability that BJP has created in these five years was never created in the history of India."