‘Challenge’ to ‘Adaptability’ to ‘Resilience’: TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan on Post-Covid Jobs and Leadership

One year after Rajesh Gopinathan was elevated to the position of the CEO from that of a CFO at Tata Consultancy Services, he spoke in an interview about work-life balance. “I am understanding the cadence of the year. In the second year, I will be much more planned, because I now know what to anticipate,” he had said.

He laughs when I remind him of this in a freewheeling chat this week. Two years and Covid-19 later, things have drastically changed. “The best laid plans of mice and men… It’s a huge learning and also a huge eye-opener because many times we underestimate the power of the human capacity for change.”

And what changes are we seeing? For one, the operative word has shifted: From ‘challenge’ to ‘adaptability’ and ‘resilience’, he says.

In the interview, Gopinathan shares his insights on the road to recovery post Covid-19, job creation in IT industry and the mantras CEOs and job seekers should abide by in periods of crisis.

Edited excerpts:

What would your advice be to management leaders in periods of crisis and to job seekers and young professionals?

To people in similar roles: We need to let go and be prepared to be in a state of perpetual beta. We don't need to be 100% sure about what is going to come. We need to bet on our people to be able to handle the uncertainty.

As far as job seekers and my younger colleagues are concerned, you couldn't be in a better position than now because change is always the friend of the one who is starting new. Don't assume that because you know something today, which is hot right now, that sets you up for future. If you want to think about a 30-40 year career, you need to be constantly ready to learn. And you are digital native. So your ability to learn is faster. Nurture that spirit as you capitalise on the differentiated skill that you currently have.

What is your perception of employment generation in Indian IT in future?

In absolute terms, Indian IT’s employment potential will continue to be quite strong. The relative ratio of IT to other industries is a factor of what happens on the larger economic scenario. But I don't see major changes to it unless some other sectors significantly step up. In the foreseeable future, IT services will remain very attractive and a significant part of the job environment, because the demand for talent and the demand for services is only going to explode, given the role technology is playing today and in future.

Is the young workforce among the most vulnerable with increasing use of tech and automation post-Covid? How will hiring for TCS change?

The straight answer to the first one is no. If at all there is one population that should be most confident, it is the youngest of the ones that are coming in because they are native to many of the technologies leading the disruption. Automation needs to be embraced as a tool rather than feared as a disruptor. When you see the history of our industry over the last decade or two, many things that used to be done manually in in the early 2000s were significantly automated away and simplified as new products and new platforms came about that did not reduce the total demand for technology services.

My bigger message is to the ones with 10-15 years of experience. They also need to embrace it rather than being worried about it. And they need to invest in their contextual knowledge and upgrade their skills in terms of the tool usage.

Which skills will be the top job drivers going ahead?

I would say collaborative ability to learn from others and to apply that to your own context and to be that glue that holds it together -- that is the key skill that we need to invest in. No business professional will be able to ignore technology in the future. And the corollary to that is that no technology professional will be able to ignore the business context in future.

So this ability to be aware of what technology is doing and how we are adding value, that is the critical skill. There also needs to be articulation of that so that we can communicate effectively inside large teams.

It's very interesting that at the time of maximum technology disruption, skills that matter more are not the hard skills of the tool but the softer skills of human interaction, being able to understand, empathise and quickly realign to be effective.

