Chahal, Yadav were outstanding: Kohli

Centurion, Feb 4 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on his spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav after the duo helped the visitors bowl out South Africa for a low total on Sunday.

Both Chahal (5/22) and Yadav (3/20) returned their career best One-Day International figures to help bundle out the hosts for a mere 118 runs.

Kohli also praised his pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah who bagged one wicket each saying they started the proceedings well for India.

"Bhuvi and Bumrah started really well. We didn't let SA get too much up front. Spinners were outstanding again," Kohli said.

"To win like this obviously feels very good. What we thought in the morning, we did all those things right. We knew that we won't get grass on the pitch. When it's seaming it's anyone's game anyway. We have the quicks to back that," he added.

"We knew the wickets were going to be hard and dry. Those two (wrist-spinners) are a handy bunch together."

--IANS

