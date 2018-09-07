Chabahar port will be handed to Indian authorities within one month: Iranian Minister Abbas Akhoundi
Iran will hand over Chabahar Port to India for operation and maintenance purposes within a month, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Ahmad Akhoundi said on Friday. Akhoundi said that a contract has already been signed and things are moving forward at a good pace. "We think the Chabahar port will be handed to Indian authorities within one month. It is already operating and will be handed over for management and operation purposes," the Iranian Minister said.