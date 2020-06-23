CGBSE 10th Result 2020 declared: Pragya Kashyap tops Class 10 board exams with 100%; check scores on cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020 declared | Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli district topped the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10 examination, the results for which were declared on today on the official website cgbse.nic.in The topper scored 100 percent marks.

According to reports, the second place went to Prashansa Rajput from Bemetra district with 9.33 percent whereas Bharti Yadav from Balod district came third with 98.67 percent.

Nearly 73.62 percent of the students who had appeared for the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 board exams have cleared the exams this year.

In 2020, this year, over 3.84 lakh students have registered for class 10 and over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 board exams with Chhattishgarh Board.

Last year, in 2019, Nisha Patel has topped the CGBSE Class 10 examination with 93.33 percent. The overall pass percent of CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 is 68 percent.

In the academic year 2019, over 7.69 lakh students appeared in CGBSE class 10 and class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage for class 10, was 68.20 percent, which was a rise from 2018 when 68.04 percent cleared class 10 exams. While 77.70 percent girls passed last year, 68.25 percent boys cleared the exams.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 results on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the tab with the title for the exam results and select it.

Step 3: A dropdown will appear with the choice of selecting the examination you have attempted. Here, Select >High School Examination (Class 10) 2020. Click on the Main examination.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in the details such as your CGBSE Class 10 roll number and the provided captcha.

Step 5: After entering the necessary details, click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your CGBSE Class 10 result will appear on your screen. Download it and take a printout of the CGBSE Class 10 scorecard for future reference.

Chhattisgarh board's Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, some exams had to be postponed.

A report by ANI quoted the Secretary of CGBSE Professor VK Goyal as saying that marks for these remaining exams would be given on the basis of internal assessment. Candidates who fail to clear the assessment would be given minimum passing marks, reported PTI.

