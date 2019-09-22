CEOs round table meeting: PM Modi wants to have balanced approach in sustainable way, says Mike Train

Texas (USA), Sep 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held round table meeting with CEOs from energy sector in Houston on September 22. India and USA are looking to diversify their cooperation in energy sector. Texas is the epicenter of the US oil industry. While speaking to ANI on PM Narendra Modi's round table meeting with oil sector CEOs, President of the Emerson Electric Company Mike Train said, "It was a real pleasure and an honour to be a part of the meeting. He shared the outlook and the enthusiasm. He wants to have a balanced approach, bringing energy in a sustainable way to India." "We are very active in the Indian market. I highlighted the work we have done with 'Invest India'. We have a big investment we will be finishing next year near Pune-a large manufacturing facility," Train added. PM is scheduled to address the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event on September 22 at the NRG Stadium which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.