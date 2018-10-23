Century we are living in belongs to India: CM Chouhan

While addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "After becoming the Chief Minister, I always thought that we have to make bridges, schools, roads and hospitals as this is our work. I said in US that 'you always say that we make good roads, but we have also made better roads'. When I visited Washington DC I thought that Indore's road is better. It created chaos in India that this is not possible. But I said, 'you can say whatever you want to but India is better that any country of the world'. No one can stop us from getting developed. It is my belief that the current century will only belong to India".