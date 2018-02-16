Centreh's 'Udaan' means 'every scamster can flee and fly undetected, unchecked': Congress

The Congress on Friday came down heavily on the BJP-led NDA Government, saying that Modi government's new buzz word 'Udaan' has found a new meaning, that is 'every scamster can flee & fly undetected & unchecked.' Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that if all the layers of this scam are opened up, the scam will go up to Rs. 30,000 Crore. Referring to 'India's biggest bank scam,' the Congress leader said that the scam has gone upto Rs. 21,306 crore.