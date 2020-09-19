Centre to Withdraw 3 Labour Ministry Bills in Lok Sabha For Reintroduction

The Centre is set to withdraw three Labour Ministry Bills in the Lok Sabha for their reintroduction during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019; Industrial Relations Code, 2019; and Code on Social Security, 2019 will be withdrawn from the lower House when it will assemble for the day at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Minister of State with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar will move these bills for their withdrawal to reintroduce fresh Bills for consideration.

The government has uploaded a statement on an e-transmission portal containing reasons for which the Bill is being withdrawn.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019 aims to consolidate and amend the laws regulating the occupational safety, health and working conditions of the persons employed in an establishment. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 23 last year.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2019 consolidates and amends the laws relating to Trade Unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishment or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. It was introduced in Lok Sabha on November 28 last year.

The Code on Social Security, 2019 bill seeks amendment and consolidated the laws relating to social security of the employees. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 11 last year.

Besides, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020; Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020; and Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday amid ruckus. The Bill will replace the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to amend the Companies Act, 2013. The Bill was moved in the Lok Sabha on March 17, 2020 to introduce certain modifications to the Companies Act, 2013 with a view to promote ease-of-doing business and ease of living to corporates in India.

Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 for passage to ensure financial stability and promote competitiveness in Indian financial markets by providing enforceability of bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts.

However, the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 for passage.

The Bill provides establishment and declare an institution to be known as the National Forensic Sciences University as an institution of national importance to facilitate and promote studies and research and to achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas and technology and other related fields.

The Minister will also move The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 for the consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to establish and declare an institution to be known as the Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance and to provide for its incorporation and matters connected.