Centre wants to boost 'Make in India' by making coaches of Metro rail in country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mundka-Bahadurgarh metro network on Sunday via a video conferencing on Sunday. While addressing the gathering via video conference he said that the Centre Government wants to boost 'Make in India' by making coaches of the Metro in India itself. The Prime Minister India is now helping other nations by designing coaches for their Metro systems. "We also want to boost Make In India by making coaches of the Metro in India itself. Several nations helped us in the making of the Delhi Metro and other Metros, and now, we are helping other nations by designing coaches for their Metro systems," PM Modi.