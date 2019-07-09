Centre using Governors to topple State Govts, alleges Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that Government of India and state Governors are interfering in the political crisis of Karnataka. He said, "The entire country is anguished at the way the President at the national level and Governor at the state level are conducting themselves. The way democracy is being finished in this country." He further, "State after state, opposition Government are being toppled and Government of India is using Governors for this. From Arunachal Pradesh to Karnataka, Governors side with defectors and help them in coming out of Congress. We appeal to the nation to rise to the occasion to save this democracy."