Centre tells SC, Triple Talaq not integral part of Islam

In a fresh hearing in the Triple talaq case on Wednesday today, the Centre told Supreme Court that 'triple talaq' is not an integral part of Islam, or has nothing to do with religion hence there is nothing wrong in quashing the practice. Earlier, Kapil Sibal representing All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had expressed his concerns that challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq, may lead backlash in the Muslim community. Chief Justice of India (CJI) J S Khehar asked whether the AIMPLB can issue a directive to clerics to record at the time of the nikahnama, or marriage contract, whether the woman accepts triple talaq or not.