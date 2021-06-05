Centre Stopped Arvind Kejriwal's Ration-At-Doorstep Scheme as its Approval Not Sought, Says AAP

The Centre on Saturday scrapped Delhi government’s flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme, which was supposed to begin a week later. The scheme, which aimed at benefiting 72 lakh people, was axed by the Centre as it said the Arvind Kejriwal government did not seek its permission for the project.

The scheme announced under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna’ (MMGGRY) under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) of the National Food Security Act, 2013, was notified by the government on February 20. The scheme involved the delivery of packed wheat flour and rice to beneficiaries at their doorstep.

On March 20, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed officials to remove the name — MMGGRY — from the government’s scheme as it had been stalled after the central government objected to the nomenclature of the scheme.

