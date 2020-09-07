Centre, States will have to increase investment in research and innovation: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Centre and State governments will have to increase investment in research and innovation, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

"It is seen that investment in research and innovation in America is 2.8 per cent of the GDP, in South Korea, it is 4.2 per cent, and 4.3 per cent in Israel, while in India it is just 0.7 per cent. To speed up a big economy like India, it is important to ensure knowledge creation and encourage research. The Centre and State governments will have to increase the percentage of investment in research and innovation," the President said.

President Kovind along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal among others participated in the Governor's Conference on National Education Policy via video conference.

The President also said that establishing higher-education institutes in "aspirational districts and special education zones" will be a big step in providing access to education to the underprivileged sections of the society.

"The target is to set up a multi-disciplinary higher education institution by 2030 in each district or near them in the deprived areas. Many steps will be needed to be taken at the State government level for this," the President said.

He applauded the NEP by stating that it gave equal focus to both commercial and mainstream education, and also the three language policy suggested under it.

The conference titled "Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education" has been organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower.

The Governors' Conference is also being attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials. (ANI)

