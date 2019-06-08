Centre stands with Kerala to combat Nipah virus: PM Modi

While addressing a public meeting in Kerala's Guruvayur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Kerala Government of Centre's assistance towards curing Nipah virus in the state. He also announced to start a vaccination drive across nation for animals to cure foot and mouth disease in animals. He said, "This time government of India has made a separate ministry for fishermen, cattle breeders to strengthen rural and coastal economy. We have also decided to run a vaccination drive across nation for animals, for years to come so that foot and mouth disease can be eliminated."