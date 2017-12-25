Centre to spend Rs 2500 Crore in 3 years in Northeast: AAI Chairman

With an aim to enhance regional connectivity, the Airports Authority of India has initiated to enter Tripura's Kailashahar Airport under UDAN scheme. The decision was taken during the recent visit of Airport Authority of India Chairman, Guru Prasad Mohapatra to Agartala. Mohapatra also held meeting with Tripura Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan and discussed the scope of improving air connectivity by improving airport infrastructure in the region. Mohapatra said, under the second phase of UDAN regional connectivity scheme the Centre shall invest Rs 2,500 crore during the next three years in the northeast region.