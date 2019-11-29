Centre to set up university specialising in professional policing: HM Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah at All India Police Science Congress in Lucknow stated that the central university will be set up and colleges will be opened in all states for students who are interested in field of professional policing. "For students who have decided to go in field of professional policing, central university will be set up and colleges will be opened in all states. Subjects like forensic science, Constitution and Law will be taught," said HM Shah.