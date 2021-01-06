Centre to send team to support Kerala in measures against COVID-19

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): With Kerala reporting high new COVID cases for the past many days, the Centre has decided to send a high-level team to review the public health interventions in the management of COVID- 19 and support the state health authorities in these measures.

A Health Ministry release said that the team is headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control Dr S K Singh. The team will reach the state day after tomorrow.

"Kerala has been reporting very high daily new COVID cases since the past many days. A total of 35,038 new cases were logged during the last seven days. Around 5,000 new cases are added daily to the state COVID-19 tally," the release said.

A total of 6,394 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday.

The release said the Centre has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various states and UTs as an ongoing effort to strengthen their efforts for COVID management.

It said these teams interact with the authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks if any. (ANI)