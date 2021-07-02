Centre seeks nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Centre has sought nominations or recommendations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award, which is conferred to people or institutions who have been contributing to the unity and integrity of India.

A Home Ministry statement said the online nominations or recommendations process for the Sardar Patel National Unity award is on and the last date for nominations or recommendations is August 15, 2021. The nominations or recommendations are being received online on the home ministry website nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in, the statement said.

The central government has instituted the highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of India, in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The award seeks to recognise notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India.

Any citizen of India without distinction of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, age or occupation, and any institution or organisation would be eligible for the award, the statement said.

Any Indian national or institution or organisation based in India may nominate an individual or institution or organisation for consideration for this award. Individuals, institutions, organisations may also nominate themselves.

State governments, Union Territory administrations and ministries of the Government of India may also send nominations for the award, according to the statement. PTI ACB NSD