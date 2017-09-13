Centre seeks Delhi's cooperation for decongesting national capital

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Central government on Wednesday sought cooperation from the Delhi government to decongest the roads of the national capital which regularly witnesses long traffic jams.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari held a coordination meeting with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Transport and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain where he promised his cooperation in getting required approvals.A

Discussions were held on the National Highway Authority of India's plans to decongest several national highways that converge in Delhi including NH1, NH8 and NH21.

There were also discussions to improve connectivity between different national highways through construction of new roads.

Jain said the Delhi government was ready to do its part for developing road infrastructure in the city provided it was given land for the same, which incidentally comes under the Delhi Development Authority.

After the meeting, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters that "in-principle" agreement was arrived at on projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

"Nothing can be done in Delhi without the cooperation of the Delhi government... We hope that everyone cooperates on the outcomes of the meeting and there is no politics in future over what was decided here," he said.

