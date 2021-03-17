Centre says COVID vaccine wastage in India at 6.5 pc, calls for optimal utilisation of doses

·5-min read

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The average COVID-19 vaccine wastage in India is at 6.5 per cent, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh being on the top with 17.6 and 11.6 per cent wastage respectively, the Centre said on Wednesday as it called for optimal utilisation of the doses.

A total of 3,64,67,744 vaccine doses have been administered till now in the country, which includes 1,48,60,930 beneficiaries aged 45-60 years with specific comorbidities and senior citizens who have been given the first dose.

At a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that Monday, 8.34 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36 per cent of the doses.

Bhushan said COVID-19 vaccine wastage in five states -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir -- is higher than the national average of 6.5 per cent.

'The message we have shared with states is that vaccines are invaluable commodities. They are public health goods and therefore vaccines have to be optimally utilised.

'Vaccine wastage has to be drastically reduced. Any reduction in wastage means that you end up inoculating more people and therefore the chances of disrupting the chain of infection grow that much more,' he said.

On an average 13,12,215 vaccine doses are being administered daily with Rajasthan providing the most jabs on an average, Bhushan said.

About the increase in daily COVID-19 cases, Bhushan said from March 1-15, about 70 districts in 16 states have registered more than 150 per cent increase in active cases while 55 districts in 17 states have registered a 100-150 per cent rise in cases.

Most of these districts are in west and north India.

Elaborating on the rise in cases in states, he said, 'If we look at Maharashtra, 60 per cent of all active cases and 45 per cent of new deaths are concentrated there.' 'On March 1, 7,741 new cases were being reported on an average. By March 15, it stood at 13,527. The positivity rate, which was 11 per cent on March 1 rose to 16 per cent by March 15,' he said.

Noting that the high positivity rate is a matter of concern, Bhushan said the number of tests is not increasing in tandem with the COVID-19 positivity rate. 'So, our advice to the states, especially Maharashtra, is that there is a need to increase the testing rate, especially the RT-PCR ones,' he said.

In Punjab, on March 1 an average of 531 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 1,338. The positivity rate has doubled and the share of RT-PCR total tests conducted was 89 per cent, he said.

'We would want a distinct increasing trend of tests in which RT-PCR share is substantially higher,' Bhushan said.

In Chattisgarh, on March 1 an average of 239 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to average 430. The positivity rate increased from 1.4 per cent to 2.4 per cent and RT-PCR share in tests conducted is 34 per cent.

In Gujarat on March 1, an average of 398 new cases was being reported. By March 15, the number increased to 689. The positivity rate increased from 2.4 per cent to 4 per cent and RT-PCR's share in COVID-19 tests was 50 per cent.

Karnataka had 443 cases on average on March 1. In a fortnight, the number increased to an average of 751. The positivity rate increased from 0.8 per cent to 1.3 per cent and RT-PCRs' share in COVID-19 tests is 93 per cent.

In Madhya Pradesh, an average of 334 new cases were being reported on March 1. By March 15, the number increased to 564. The positivity rate has increased from 3.1 per cent to 7.4 per cent and RT-PCR share in tests was 65 per cent.

As for Haryana, an average of 151 new cases were being reported on March 1. By the middle of the months, the number increased to 374. The positivity rate has increased from 1.2 per cent to 3.3 per cent and RT-PCR's share in tests was 93 per cent.

In Delhi, on March 1 an average of 198 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to 371. The positivity rate has increased from 0.4 per cent to 0.6 per cent and RT-PCR's share in tests is 64 per cent.

The overall tests can be increased in Delhi, he said.

Bhushan also added that the lowest point of new COVID-19 cases was February 9.

'Today, there is a nearly 43 per cent week-on-week increase in new COVID-19 cases and a nearly 37 per cent week-on-week increase in new deaths,' Bhushan said.

To handle the increasing cases, the Centre has advised the badly affected states to ensure strict adherence to mask-wearing, physical distancing and hand hygiene along with greater vigilance and monitoring at the highest levels for all potential events where crowds gather.

The states have asked to ensure clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths and efficient implementation of 'test, track and treat' strategy, Bhushan said.

There should be significantly increased testing in all districts and an increase in the proportion of RT PCR tests to a minimum of 70 per cent.

'We are advising the states to ensure all close contacts of any positive person are traced, isolated and tested in 72 hours. They have been asked to identifying clusters, focusing on surveillance and stringent implementation of containment zone approach and undertaking priority vaccination of identified groups in districts reporting higher cases,' he said. PTI PLB/UZM NSD

Latest stories

  • Sanjay Bangar 'Gatecrashes' Bumrah, Sanjana's Wedding With Memes after Mayank Agarwal's Goof Up

    Mayank Agarwal tweeted out a warm congratulatory message from his official Twitter account to wish Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding. The Indian batsman, however, accidentally tagged Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Sanjana Ganesan.

  • 43% Week-on-Week Rise in New COVID Cases, Deaths up by 37%: Centre

    Sixty percent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, a Health Ministry official said.

  • Suryakumar Yadav's Omission From Third T20I May Be Disappointing But These Memes Aren't

    With Rohit Sharma returning to the side, Suryakumar Yadav did not find a place in the playing XI against England on Tuesday in the third T20I contest.

  • Gauahar Khan to Remain in Institutional Quarantine After Brush with BMC Over Coronavirus Guidelines

    Gauahar Khan has landed in a controversy after she allegedly flouted coronavirus guidelines after reportedly testing positive for the infection on March 11.

  • Why home-produced Covid vaccine hasn't helped India, Russia and China rollouts

    Challenge of reaching vast, far-flung populations is combined with a lack of public interestCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Red Square, Moscow. Photograph: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty The day India started coronavirus vaccinations, Amit Mehra’s name was on the priority list. But he never made an appointment. “I’m not inclined to get vaccinated just because it’s available,” says the 47-year-old Delhi hospital worker. Two and a half thousand miles away, strolling past a popup inoculation centre near Red Square in Moscow, Magomed Zurabov is similarly reluctant. Suspicious that the pandemic was deliberately engineered, he has no intention of being vaccinated, he says. Instead, he is “taking the necessary precautions”: wearing a mask and using disinfectant. As vaccinations rates soar in Israel, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and other countries that have monopolised supply, and poorer nations make do with a trickle of doses, a third category are beginning long climbs. Supply is less of an issue in Russia, China or India, all of which produce their own vaccines. But their respective government programmes have had slow starts, and there has been little public clamour to speed things up. “People have not shown that eagerness and urgency to be vaccinated,” says Ajeet Jain, a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in Delhi. “India is going through that phase where the disease is no longer prevalent except in a few states. People are relaxed that the disease is over from their point of view.” A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 jab at Dasappa hospital in Bangalore, India, this week. Photograph: Jagadeesh Nv/EPA The experience of India, Russia and China may prove, in time, to be typical. Even once vaccine shortages are alleviated, much of the world could still take years to achieve widespread Covid-19 vaccination, encumbered by the challenges of reaching vast and far-flung populations, lack of interest from the public and other, more pressing health priorities. Some countries may shake off growing pains: India’s rollout has accelerated in the past fortnight, with private clinics enlisted to help administer shots and new groups, including anyone over 60, invited to make appointments. The programme hit 3m doses a day this week which, if maintained, would put it within reach of its target of vaccinating 20% of the population by August. Uptake was slower than expected among the 30 million healthcare and frontline workers who were prioritised for the first round of doses, with some hesitant about receiving Covaxin, a locally developed vaccine that was pressed into use before the release of phase 3 trial results. (Interim data has since shown that it is 81% effective.) “That caused quite a bit of confusion, as a result of which healthcare workers who were supposed to be vaccinated in the first round, and who understood this process a little better than other people, didn’t come forward as much as they should have,” says Dr Shahid Jameel, a virologist and director of the Trivedi school of biosciences at Ashoka University. graphic India has also held off from deploying its entire workforce of vaccine deliverers to fight Covid-19, keeping about half at work administering jabs for other deadly diseases, Jameel says. “There is a childhood immunisation programme, there is one for pregnant mothers, and they have to go on unhindered despite Covid.” The most significant impediment may be that, since September, virus rates in India have dropped steeply. And in a country with a median age of about 28, Covid-19 has not proved especially deadly, implicated in about 160,000 recorded deaths, a third of the number of Indians who die from tuberculosis each year. Signs of a second wave taking off in the past week may change the calculation for some. “Look at death rates in South Asia and you’ll know why people are not dying to get vaccinated,” says Oommen C Kurian, a senior fellow at Delhi’s Observer Research Foundation thinktank. “Their sense of risk is considerably lower than, say, a Londoner.” The same is true for the average resident of Beijing, though not for demographic reasons. China has employed blunt but effective quarantine measures to contain Sars-CoV-2 successfully, and life in the country has largely returned to normal. Though it authorised its first vaccines for emergency use in July, just 4% of the country has been vaccinated so far. “One of the most important contributors is this perception that China has a low risk of infection,” said Yanzhong Huang, director of the Center for Global Health Studies at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. “So people think, why bother to get vaccinated? We’re already safe.” The country aims to inoculate 40% of its population by July, a target that will require administering about 4m shots a day, up from about 640,000 a day on the latest public figures. But Beijing must also balance commitments to supply at least 463m doses to countries overseas, many of them donations to strategic partners. So far, it is under little pressure to hoard those vaccines for use at home. “People view this as an example of China being a global leader, something that showcases China being a responsible and reliable great power,” Huang says. Russia has been hit harder by the virus, losing 90,000 lives on official figures thought to be a significant underestimate. But there, too, uptake of the vaccine is tracking well short of government targets of inoculating 60% of the population by mid-year. A poll of Russians this month found that two-thirds were unwilling to receive the locally developed Sputnik-V shot, in spite of peer-reviewed research suggesting that it is safe and effective. Their scepticism extended to the origins of the coronavirus, with 64% believing that it was a biological weapon, the independent poll said. (Most virologists disagree and say there is no evidence that the virus was engineered.) Lack of trust in the Russian government is a key hurdle, says Sergei Rybakov, a representative of the Doctors’ alliance, an opposition-linked medical union that has criticised the official response to the pandemic. Though the state has marketed Sputnik-V overseas, including with its own Twitter account, it has done less to promote the vaccine among Russians, he says. “The task of the state is to show that the vaccine is necessary, the vaccine is safe. In Russia this hasn’t been done to the extent it needs to be,” Rybakov said. “You need to show people that not getting the vaccine is more dangerous than getting it.” Similar hurdles are likely to slow rollouts elsewhere, too, as countries assemble one of the largest logistical operations most have ever undertaken. Even once supplies are secured, some may struggle for years to reach the 70% of the population thought to be required for herd immunity, says Babak Javid, an infectious diseases scientist at the University of California, San Francisco. They might focus their efforts instead on reaching healthcare workers and the most vulnerable, he says. “You’re not going to eliminate Covid deaths, but you’ll eliminate the likelihood of healthcare infrastructure being overwhelmed.”

  • Ambani bomb scare: NIA seizes Mercedes car; key recoveries made

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the recovery of an explosives-laden Scorpio SUV car near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month, has seized a black Mercedes-Benz car, reports say. The anti-terror agency has made some key recoveries from the Mercedes car, which arrested police officer Sachin Vaze allegedly used to drive. Here are more details on this.

  • BJP paid Rs 7 crore to buy a film star, claims Bengal actress

    Tollywood actor Sreelekha Mitra has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party offered to pay Rs 7 crore to rope in a famous star ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections. She made these allegations on social media on Monday. The post has, since, gone viral.

  • 23,179 new COVID cases, 84 deaths in Maharashtra in 24 hours; Mumbai see 2,377 fresh cases

    The Covid-19 is worsening day by day as Maharashtra today broke another record with 23,179 new cases, while Mumbai saw 2,377 fresh cases in 24 hours. This comes even as the state is increasing vaccination with a record 2,64,897 people receiving coronavirus jabs on Tuesday. This was the highest number of people vaccinated in a day in the state since the inoculation drive began in January, an official said.

  • This is What Michelle Obama Had to Say on Meghan's Oprah Interview

    Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son.

  • Why is India Not Allowing All Adults to Take the COVID Vaccine?

    Why are we denying vulnerable adults, regardless of age /co-morbidities, the jab when we are sitting on spare doses?

  • As New CP Nagrale Admits 'Turmoil' in Mumbai Police, Fadnavis Reveals Sachin Waze's 'Shiv Sena' Link

    Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Waze was a Shiv Sena member.

  • PM Modi’s Principal Advisor PK Sinha Steps Down: Report

    PK Sinha was appointed the Principal Advisor to the PM in September 2019.

  • 'Need to Defeat BJP...Couldn't See it Happening in Cong': PC Chako Welcomed in NCP by Sharad Pawar

    Chacko, who quit the Congress over his differences with the party leaders in Kerala, earlier on Tuesday said NCP is a partner of the CPI (M)-led LDF in the southern state and he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the April 6 Assembly polls.

  • African-American Woman Married into British Aristocracy Feels Meghan Markle Took Things Too 'Personally'

    Rose, as a fellow African-American, says she would have suggested Meghan ease the transition and 'understand the structure in which the Royal Family operates in and to do your best not to take anything personally'.

  • India to Get New Vaccine Candidate? Dr Reddy's Completes Phase 3 Trial of Sputnik, Results in April

    The results of Sputnik V’s trials are awaited by different stakeholders and the data/results of Phase-3 trials will be available in early April.

  • Param Bir Singh removed as Mumbai police chief amid Vaze row

    Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

  • COVID Vaccines: Maha MP, Javadekar Blame Each Other as Cases Surge

    India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in twenty four hours.

  • UK PM Boris Johnson Defends AstraZeneca Vaccine: 'Being Made in India to US, Used Over World'

    Germany, Italy and France on Monday joined others in suspending the vaccine.

  • Maharashtra in Beginning of 2nd Covid Wave, Prepare for Worst-Case Scenario in Coming Months: Centre

    Maharashtra accounts for 56 per cent of all active cases in India currently, with eight of the top 10 districts in the country being in the state.

  • IPL 2021: Records which Suresh Raina can break this season

    Chennai Super Kings have commenced their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League edition. The Yellow Army, which failed to secure the playoffs berth last year, would be aiming to make a turnaround. Notably, the MS Dhoni-led side will have the services of Suresh Raina this time, who had opted out of the previous edition. Here are the records he can break this season.