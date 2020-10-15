Centre says COVID-19 vaccine likely in few months, sharp rise in doubling time of cases; tally crosses 73 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for continued vigilance against the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Union health ministry said that the doubling time of cases in the country has increased "sharply" from 25.5 days in August, to almost 73 days currently.

'Doubling time' for COVID-19 is the number of days it takes for the count of cases to double.

The Centre's statement comes as India's COVID-19 tally rose to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases on Thursday. Meanwhile, the national recovery rate rose to 87.35 percent with a total of 63,83,441 patients having recuperated so far.

The total number of coronavirus cases (73,07,097) includes 8,12,390 active cases, which comprises 11.11 percent of the total caseload, the health ministry said.

The countrywide toll rose to 1,11,266 with 680 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52 percent, the ministry's statement said.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,12,26,305 samples have been tested up to 14 October, with 11,36,183 samples being tested on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, and crossed 70 lakh on 11 October.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine "in a few months" and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months.

He made the comments at the Annual General Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and St John's Ambulance, PTI reported.

"We are very much into the vaccine development process...in the next few months at the most we should have a vaccine and in the next six months we should be in the process of delivering the vaccine to the people of India," he said.

Modi asks officials to scale up testing, sero-surveys

On Thursday, Modi chaired a review meeting of the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem in India, and directed health authorities to scale up COVID-19 testing and sero-surveys. He added that the facility to get tested regularly and speedily at a low cost must be made available to all at the earliest.

Modi also underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medicine treatments.

"The prime minister reiterated the the country's resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world," an official statement said.

At the meeting, also attended by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog Member (Health), Principal Scientific Advisor, senior scientists and other officials, Modi also appealed for a high state of preparedness against the pandemic.

Modi also appreciated efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers to rise to the COVID-19 challenge and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.

The prime minister said regulatory reform is a dynamic process and experts in every current and emerging domain should be used by the regulator proactively, as many new approaches have emerged.

He also took stock of the health ministry's distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines, including mechanisms for adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery.

According to the statement, the prime minister directed that both, sero-surveys and testing must be scaled up.

Providing details of the coronavirus situation in the country on Thursday, the health ministry said that 81,514 new recoveries were added in the last 24 hours.

"India has come a long way from registering a doubling rate of 25.5 days in mid August to now registering a doubling rate of nearly 73 days (72.8 days)," it said.

"Higher number of single-day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which has crossed 87 percent," it said.

Ten states and UTs account for 79 percent of the new recovered cases, PTI quoted the ministry as saying.

Maharashtra has contributed more than 19,000 recoveries to the single-day tally, followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries, the ministry said.

