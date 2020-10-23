Centre says COVID-19 vaccine distribution via 'special immunisation programme'; active cases remain under 7 lakh

The Union health ministry on Friday said that India had reached a "significant milestone" as the tally of active COVID-19 cases in the country fell below seven lakh for the first time in two months. Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 77,61,312 with an addition of 54,366 new cases in 24 hours.

The number of new cases reported in the country remained below 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day, the ministry said. On the other hand, the toll rose to 1,17,306 with 690 new casualties reported. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.51 percent

Providing information on the statistics of active cases, the ministry's data showed that there are 6,95,509 active cases currently, which comprises 8.96 percent of the total caseload.

The ministry also said that a total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 89.53 percent.

In a related but separate development, the Centre gave details of its plans for COVD vaccine distribution after yesterday's controversy over BJP making access to free vaccine a poll promise.

The Centre said that India already has a strong immunisation programme with dedicated resources and distribution channels in place. It would tap into the same channels to ensure even and timely distribution of the crucial vaccine to the last man.

Apart from this, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan repeated the word of caution, reminding the populace that the next three months are going to be crucial in the fight against coronavirus. The upcoming festive season is likely to see a huge movement of people outdoors after an extended period of lockdown, which was eased in a phased manner. Furthermore, the winter season is also expected to cause a rise in cases as all coronaviru more commonly spread during this time. The winter months also see a spike in air pollution in all major cities, including National Capital, which generally causes more respiratory system diseases among people.

Amid the controversy over BJP's election manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine for everyone in Bihar, Union government officials were quoted by PTI as saying that the vaccine, once ready, "will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme".

The Centre will procure it and make it available free-of-cost to all priority groups, the report said, adding that the government has started the process of identifying around 30 crore priority beneficiaries, with the help of state and Union Territory governments, who will be given vaccine in the initial phase.

States have been asked not to chart separate pathways of procurement, the officials said.

The existing digital platform and processes used for the 'Universal Immunisation Programme' are being enhanced to track COVID-19 vaccine administration and movement, from procurement to storage and finally, to distribution to individual beneficiaries, as and when the vaccine becomes available.

Also, online training modules are being developed for vaccinators.

The report added that the Centre has chalked out four categories which include " around one crore healthcare professionals, including doctors, MBBS students and nurses; around two crore frontline workers, including municipal corporation workers, ASHA workers and police personnel; and about 26 crore people aged above 50 and those below 50 with co-morbidities.

"A final decision is yet to be taken in this regard," an official said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the BJP's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls which promised free COVID-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR.

Presently, under the UIP, children, adolescents and pregnant women are vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases free of cost by the state.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine covering around 25 crore people by July next year.

Vardhan had said the government is working round-the-clock to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, once they are ready.

