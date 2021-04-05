Centre Punishing AAP Govt for Supporting Farmer Protests: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 4 April, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was trying to constrain the functioning of the Delhi government in a bid to punish them for showing solidarity with the farmers' agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The Modi administration on 22 March, passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that accords primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor over the elected Arvind Kejriwal government.

The APP national convener addressed the farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Jind district, Haryana, and asserted that he will make any sacrifice for the sake of the protesting farmers.

He went on to say that anyone who opposes the farmers' protests is a ‘traitor’ and the Centre has brought a Bill in Parliament to punish Kejriwal. “We bore the brunt. They are punishing us for supporting farmers' agitation,” the convener said, PTI reported.

Kejriwal added that despite winning 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly, he would have no power. He further claimed that each member of the BJP had said in the Parliament that Kejriwal was punished for supporting farmers' agitation.

“I want to tell them that our 300 farmers have laid down their lives. For the sake of this agitation, even if Kejriwal dies we are not scared of your punishment,” the CM said.

He added, “Whatever punishment the central government wants to give me, I do not care,” according to PTI.

Kejriwal said that it is the responsibility of every Indian who loves his country to support the farmers.

Further, the convener expressed that the AAP government had undertaken several developmental works, including setting up of schools and hospitals and free water, in the national capital and alleged that the BJP was putting stumbling blocks to disrupt the works that were being done for the people of Delhi.

He claimed that the BJP, despite being the most powerful party in the country, has failed to deliver in the areas of education and health, while his government has made significant progress.

Story continues

“I want to tell the BJP that for building schools and colleges and serving people, there is no need for power. There is a need for intent. You have so many powers but your intention is wrong,” the convener said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read: Protesting Farmers to March to Parliament in May

. Read more on India by The Quint.Centre Punishing AAP Govt for Supporting Farmer Protests: Kejriwal400 Naxals Ambush Forces in Chhattisgarh: What We Know So Far . Read more on India by The Quint.