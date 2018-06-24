Centre provides toilets and houses under SBM, PMAY to needy people in Rajouri

Government of India provided houses and toilets to poor family in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajaouri district under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The facilities have been provided to the far-flung areas of Rajouri. This initiative was taken by the government on massive scale. "We declared 110 Panchayats in the district open defecation free. There are 95,000 toilets in the district. Public participation had a large role to play. We're hoping the dist will be 100% open defecation free by the end of May 2019", said Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri.