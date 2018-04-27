Centre is not cooperating with us on development issue: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday accused the Centre of not cooperating with the state government as it lags behind in various sectors post bifurcation. He said, "Andhra Pradesh is way behind in urbanization. That is a hindrance for development. Had center properly cooperated, we would have developed much faster. Center is not cooperating us, but we did not stop going ahead." He added, "We have fixed targets, to be one of top 3 states by 2023, to be the best state in India by 2029 and to be a global level state by 2050."